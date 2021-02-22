DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $21.09 on Monday. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

