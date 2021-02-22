DDD Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,071.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,901.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,697.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

