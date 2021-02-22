DDD Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DDD Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $67.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

