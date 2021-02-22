DEAPcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and $1.17 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00491845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00066777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00088171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $249.95 or 0.00468911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00072900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00028007 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

