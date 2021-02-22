Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.63.

NYSE:DECK opened at $331.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.79. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $336.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,884.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,859 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

