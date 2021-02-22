DEJAVE Price Down 23.6% This Week (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $263,329.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for $3,165.13 or 0.05916038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.80 or 0.00483725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00069442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00085674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00057311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.97 or 0.00491520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00072802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00026851 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io.

DEJAVE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

