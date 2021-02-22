Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,987,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

