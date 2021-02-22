Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WILLF has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WILLF opened at $42.52 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

