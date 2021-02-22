Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Euronext (EPA:ENX) a €112.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.13 ($122.50).

EPA ENX opened at €91.95 ($108.18) on Thursday. Euronext has a 1 year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1 year high of €61.35 ($72.18). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.59.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

