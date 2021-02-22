Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $500.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $371.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $467.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.13. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,064 shares of company stock valued at $296,410,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Roku by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

