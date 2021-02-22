Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $64.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.16.

Shares of NTAP opened at $71.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,546 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

