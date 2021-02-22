Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €2.70 Price Target for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 45.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AF. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.88) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.06 ($3.60).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting €4.94 ($5.81). 5,095,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.15. Air France-KLM SA has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

About Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.