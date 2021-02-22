Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DTEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 68,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,604. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

