DigixDAO (DGD) Market Capitalization Tops $38.40 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $38.40 million and approximately $80,720.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $328.78 or 0.00620854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.31 or 0.00757808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00039756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00022382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00058538 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00038458 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 116,795 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.