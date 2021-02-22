Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.46.

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $592.02. The company had a trading volume of 129,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,088. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $545.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.08.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

