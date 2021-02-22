Diligent Investors LLC Buys 362 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

SCHB traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

