Diligent Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.43. 5,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

