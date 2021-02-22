Diligent Investors LLC Invests $637,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.92. The company had a trading volume of 54,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $334.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

