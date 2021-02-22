Diligent Investors LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $532.25. 68,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.66. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.