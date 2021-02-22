Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Green Dot makes up approximately 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 135,046 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.44. 6,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,006. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,540.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $73,192.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,669 shares of company stock worth $46,213,027 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

