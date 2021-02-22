Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIOD. Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Diodes has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $84.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,249,699.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,840 shares of company stock valued at $16,848,595. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.