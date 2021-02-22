Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Discovery by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

