Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Tops $160.38

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $160.38 or 0.00301583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $187,698.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.84 or 0.00479224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00065620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00085922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.27 or 0.00480018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00071859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026767 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Token Profile

Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,665 tokens. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance.

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

Doki Doki Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.