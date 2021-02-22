Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Dollar General by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

NYSE DG opened at $201.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.56. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

