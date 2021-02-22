Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DORM stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.18. 9,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,026. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

