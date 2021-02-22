DraftCoin (DFT) Market Cap Reaches $235,468.42

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $235,468.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

