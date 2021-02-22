Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.57.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$6.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

