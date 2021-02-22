Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$24.50 at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.72. The company had a trading volume of 197,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,331. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$15.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.