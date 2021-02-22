DRH Investments Inc. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 11.5% of DRH Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $185.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

