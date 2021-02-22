DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Gabi Seligsohn Sells 7,346 Shares

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $121,576.30.

Gabi Seligsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,300 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $211,314.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.37. 108,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DSP Group by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 760,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DSP Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after buying an additional 49,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DSP Group by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

