DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.16. DTE Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.88-7.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.53.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

