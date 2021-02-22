E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.01

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 12853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc purchased 287,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

