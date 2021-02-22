Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:ECC opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

