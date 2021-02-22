East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.18

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.18 and last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 2601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Creative Planning boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

