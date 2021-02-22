Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.27

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 15292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

