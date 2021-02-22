EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 11%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares were down 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.52 and last traded at $53.23. Approximately 7,221,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,849,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.69.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

