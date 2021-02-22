eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $124.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Shares of EHTH opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 205,488 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

