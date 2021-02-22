Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading 8.8% Higher

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.19. 298,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 151,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Get Emerald alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $370.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Emerald by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Emerald by 21.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Emerald by 90.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.