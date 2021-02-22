Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 9,800 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $39.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24.

Emergent Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.