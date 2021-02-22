Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.06.

ENB traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$44.24. 17,676,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,095,255. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.35.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036. Insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 over the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

