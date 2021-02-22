Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.33

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 205500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Elephant, the Trout and Wolverine, and the McCord Creek properties located in the Alaska, the United States, as well as 100% interest in the McCord property located in the Fairbanks District of Alaska, the United States.

