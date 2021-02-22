Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 116,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,765. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.