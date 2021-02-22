ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.50 ($11.18).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €12.31 ($14.48). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

