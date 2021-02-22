EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Insider Acquires £8,249.24 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Clive L. Spears bought 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,249.24 ($10,777.68).

LON ESO opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 34.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a market capitalization of £87.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.59.

Get EPE Special Opportunities alerts:

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.