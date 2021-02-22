Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $109.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.