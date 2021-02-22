Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 52,676 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,676 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,349. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $91.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60.

