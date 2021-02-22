Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $59.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,695 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,604,011 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

