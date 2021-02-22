Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 474.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,043 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,721,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

