Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,182,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 120,818 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,903,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78,639 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $76.57. 1,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

