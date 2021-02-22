Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $23.03 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

